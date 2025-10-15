MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 251.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,917 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $41,798,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

