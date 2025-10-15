Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 6,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 33,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 229,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28,512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 20,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $81.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

