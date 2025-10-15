Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 37,427 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 6.0%

BALT stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.