Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 2,263 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 75.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 80,125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of -190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

