Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,094 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $47,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 5,391.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 609,938 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,429,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,667,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 209,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.31.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

