TD Asset Management Inc Sells 36,492 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $91,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3%

ADI stock opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

