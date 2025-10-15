Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1,104.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $101,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $908.50 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $915.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,078.29.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

