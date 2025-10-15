Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

