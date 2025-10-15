Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

