HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,546,956,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,196,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,214,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,616,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,895,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,028,000 after purchasing an additional 337,874 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE HDB opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $39.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

