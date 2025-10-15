Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $370.27 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.14.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

