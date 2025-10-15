TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,273 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $114,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.03 and a 12 month high of $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $101,947.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,488.75. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,434,222 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

