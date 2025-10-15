Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,026 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $99,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,048 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after buying an additional 854,325 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $74,789,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $66,981,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after buying an additional 284,489 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $238.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $255.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

