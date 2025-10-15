Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $486.58 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.62.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

