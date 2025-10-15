Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $329.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.33 and a 200 day moving average of $372.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $479.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.24 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

