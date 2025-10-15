iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.47.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

