OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) versus Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Head-To-Head Analysis

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) and Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of OR Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Western Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Western Uranium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OR Royalties and Western Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OR Royalties 0 6 4 1 2.55 Western Uranium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

OR Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.95%. Given OR Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OR Royalties is more favorable than Western Uranium.

This table compares OR Royalties and Western Uranium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OR Royalties $191.16 million 37.75 $16.27 million $0.37 103.64 Western Uranium $180,000.00 232.18 -$10.11 million ($0.15) -4.27

OR Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Western Uranium. Western Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OR Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OR Royalties has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OR Royalties and Western Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OR Royalties 35.25% 8.56% 7.54% Western Uranium -5,936.42% -33.47% -29.26%

Summary

OR Royalties beats Western Uranium on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Western Uranium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota uranium project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and the Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

