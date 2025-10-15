Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Melius assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $247.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.03.

Tesla Trading Down 1.5%

TSLA stock opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.