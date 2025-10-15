Aflac Incorporated $AFL Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 1.1%

Aflac stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.