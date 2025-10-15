Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

