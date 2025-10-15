9,750 Shares in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF $TOUS Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $575,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOUS opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $877.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68.

