JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,770 Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGMM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CGMM opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.