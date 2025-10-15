WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.1667.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,600 shares of company stock worth $1,240,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.