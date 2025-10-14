Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires 3,669 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

