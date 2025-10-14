Edmp Inc. Has $355,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.