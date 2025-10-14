TD Asset Management Inc Sells 20,683 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $407.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.14. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

