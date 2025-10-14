Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,045 shares of company stock worth $6,547,257. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

