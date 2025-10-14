TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,486 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $294,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 36,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 40.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $10,489,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 30.0% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.