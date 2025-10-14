Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group set a $247.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. CICC Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.03.

TSLA stock opened at $435.90 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

