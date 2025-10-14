Edmp Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for approximately 2.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.2%

COR stock opened at $317.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.95 and a 12 month high of $319.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

