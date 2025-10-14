Defender Capital LLC. Sells 3,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Defender Capital LLC. lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,837,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,040. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $2,969,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,561,318 shares of company stock worth $644,276,880 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

