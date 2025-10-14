TD Asset Management Inc Sells 51,508 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $517,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $16,664,522.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 646,613,244 shares in the company, valued at $154,288,386,150.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,359,321 shares of company stock valued at $570,950,708 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.39 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.13.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

