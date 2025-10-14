Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,442 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

