Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after buying an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $435.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.97, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.50 and a 200-day moving average of $329.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

