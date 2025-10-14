Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 4,798 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

