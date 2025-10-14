JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Bought by Melia Wealth LLC

Melia Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Melia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.4461 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

