Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 886 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.1% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $3,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,694,000 after acquiring an additional 755,518 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

