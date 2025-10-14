Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 3,765 Shares of Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,419,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exponent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 506,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 74,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 543.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 257,766 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Up 0.9%

EXPO opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPO

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $342,908.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,262.23. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $803,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.