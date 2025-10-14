Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $55,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.