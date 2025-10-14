Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 371 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.43.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

