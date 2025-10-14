Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.