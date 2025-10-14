Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $435.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.14 and a 200-day moving average of $387.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $442.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.