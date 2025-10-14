745 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $435.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.50 and its 200 day moving average is $329.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $247.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.