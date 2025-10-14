Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 2,569 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Crown by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

