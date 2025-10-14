Vest Financial LLC Purchases 7,885 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $170.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.30.

Insider Activity at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.