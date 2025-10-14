Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,844 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.