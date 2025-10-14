Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. UBS Group upped their price target on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Trading Up 8.9%

NYSE:PII opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is -142.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 81.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 27.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.