CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after buying an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in CocaCola by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

