Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 618 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $50,907,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

