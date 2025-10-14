Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $378.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $378.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

